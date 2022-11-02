Veganism emerges as one of most attractive interests on Tinder for young adult daters in India

Hyderabad: In 2022, it’s time we agree that when it comes to dating, lifestyle choices and values have a huge impact. Popular dating app Tinder has revealed new insights about its members in India who are increasingly trying to find like-minded environment lovers, and are focused on values-based dating.

Over one-third of young adult daters in a recent survey stated that matching with someone who cares about the environment is very important to them. In fact, internal data shows female members on the Tinder app find being vegan as one of the most attractive interests in a potential match. Not only that, ‘environmentalism’ and ‘gardening’ are amongst the top attractive interests that women swipe on while looking for a match on Tinder.

Moreover, climate references in bios are also growing with ‘Eco-conscious’ and ‘Sustainability’ increasing by 2X in Tinder bios. It’s clear that making sustainable lifestyle choices could not only be great for the planet but your dating life too!

“Young adult daters are throwing aside traditional dating norms and increasingly bonding over shared social causes. We have seen this experience unfold on Tinder, as singles are more vocal about who they are, what they’re passionate about and what their deal breakers are to build more meaningful connections. With more members visibly expressing their love for the environment and the vegan lifestyle on their Tinder profiles it is clear that being eco-conscious is a way of life including young adult dating choices,” says Aahana Dhar, Communications Director, Tinder India.

If you’re looking for your perfect green match to share your love of vegan cooking and spread the message of sustainable living, head over to ‘Nature Lovers’ or ‘Social Causes’ in Explore – Tinder’s newest in-app hub where you can navigate potential connections through common interests and match with someone who loves the planet just as much as you do!