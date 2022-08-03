Vegetable truck turns turtle near NMDC in Hyderabad, causes traffic jam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: A truck laden with vegetables turned turtle at Humayun Nagar on Wednesday. No casualties were reported. Police suspect rash driving led to the accident.

The loaded truck, on its way towards Mehdipatnam went out of control due to high speed when the driver attempted to take a turn near the National Mineral Development Corporation office. The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy highway.

The Humayun Nagar police along with traffic personnel removed the truck off the road with the help of a crane and restored traffic.