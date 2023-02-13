Vehicle population crosses 1.5 crore in Telangana

Out of the 1.51 crore vehicles in Telangana, motorcycles and cars combined account for over 85 per cent while 5 percent comprise of tractors and the remaining 10 percent made up for other vehicles

By C. Romeo Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

In Hyderabad, there are more than 77 lakh vehicles out of which over 57 lakh are two-wheelers and 13.76 lakh are cars. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The total number of registered vehicles in Telangana has crossed 1.51 crore with Hyderabad leading from the front, in terms of adding the largest number of new vehicles every year.

According to data available with the State Transport department, out of the 1.51 crore vehicles in Telangana, motorcycles and cars combined account for over 85 per cent while 5 percent comprise of tractors and the remaining 10 percent made up for other vehicles.

As of November 2022, the total number of registered vehicles in Telangana is 1,51,13,129 out of which nearly, 73 per cent of the total vehicles are motorcycles while cars and cabs together account for 13.6 per cent of the total vehicle strength. Overall, out of the 1.51 crore vehicles, a total of 1.11 crore are two-wheelers, 19.45 lakh are cars, 6.8 lakh are tractors and trailers, 5.9 lakh are goods carriages and 4.48 lakh are auto rickshaws.

In Hyderabad, there are more than 77 lakh vehicles out of which over 57 lakh are two-wheelers and 13.76 lakh are cars.

According to the data, in a span of 12 years, the vehicle population has increased three-fold in the city, which included the pandemic time. As per reports, between 2020 and 2022, the city witnessed an 18 per cent increase in vehicular population with about 14 lakh vehicles being registered during these years.

In 2019, the city had about 64,02,482 vehicles and in 20 months i.e., by August 2022, the vehicles increased to 77,65,487, an increase of 13,63,005 (13 lakh) approximately. On an average, a total of 2,300 new vehicles were registered each day.

Senior transport officials said that over the years, Telangana has been recording a sustained growth in the number of new vehicles and their registrations. The development of good infrastructure, besides the State emerging as a major IT hub has enabled the accelerated growth of vehicles, they added.

Traffic police sources said for the estimated population of one crore, public transportation caters to the needs of over 35 lakh passengers. Thus, most of the other individuals opt for their own vehicles for daily commuting.