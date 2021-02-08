Vehicle rally organised in Hyderabad for raising awareness on benefits of CNG

Rajeev Garg, Managing Director, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited flagged off the rally at Nizam College grounds

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: To create awareness on use of economical and eco-friendly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in automobiles, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited organised a CNG vehicle rally in the city under the guidelines of Saksham 2021, petroleum conservation research association.

Rajeev Garg, Managing Director, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited flagged off the rally at Nizam College grounds. Light commercial vehicles from Eicher, mini trucks from Mahindra, Bajaj, cars from Hyundai and Uber and CNG autos from Uber and Bajaj participated in the CNG vehicle rally. Tata and Lovato also participated in the event displaying the advantages of CNG over other fuels, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .