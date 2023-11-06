Hyderabad: Gas pipeline leak causes two injuries

The injured persons Raju (27) and Sainath (48) were standing on roadside when during excavation works on the stretch, workers damaged an underground gas pipeline, causing a small fire to break out due to leakage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Two persons sustained injuries when an underground gas pipeline at Kompally leaked at Kompally on Monday morning.

The injured persons Raju (27) and Sainath (48) were standing on roadside when during excavation works on the stretch, workers damaged an underground gas pipeline, causing a small fire to break out due to leakage.

On being alerted, technicians from Bhagyanagar Gas Limited and personnel from the Fire department and local police rushed to the spot and took up repairs.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where they were administered first-aid and later discharged.