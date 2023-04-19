Vemula inspects Delhi BRS office construction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction work of the new office building of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi.

The Minister, accompanied by representatives of Oscar & Ponni Architects and of the work agency, went around the building and enquired about the progress of works. He asked the engineering teams to expedite the work and finish it as per the schedule fixed by Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The construction of party office in the national capital has been taken up on a land measuring 1,100 sq.metres at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi.

