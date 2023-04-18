Hold party plenaries in all Constituency headquarters in Medak: Harish Rao

The plenary sessions would have to be held two days before the party's foundation day, which will be celebrated on April 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Sangareddy: To prepare the cadre and leaders for the ensuing Assembly elections, Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) district presidents, MLAs and constituency in-charges to hold a constituency level plenary on April 25 in all the 10 constituency headquarters.

In a teleconference with party leaders in the erstwhile Medak district on Tuesday, the Minister asked them to hold the plenary session with at least 3,000 party workers.

The plenary sessions would have to be held two days before the party’s foundation day, which will be celebrated on April 27. He asked them to ensure participation of all state-level leaders, MPs, MLAs and other leaders in their respective assembly constituencies.

Stating that the party had become a strong force in the last 22 years, Rao said it was heading the government for nine long years here.

The Minister also called upon the party leaders to guide the party cadre at the grass root level to take the welfare and development schemes and achievements of the State government to every door.