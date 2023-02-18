Endowment Minister presents silk clothes to Rajarajeshwara Swamy in Vemulawada

The Minister, who arrived at the shrine along with family members on Friday night, inaugurated Shivarchana, a cultural programme organized to entertain the devotees who would visit the temple to take part in the three day maha shivaratri jatara.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented silk clothes to the lord Shiva on the occasion of maha shivaratri jatara which began in Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Saturday morning.

The Minister along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, Vemulawada municipal Chairperson Ramathirthapu Madhavi, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, SP Akhil Mahajan and others present silk cloths to the presiding deity on behalf of the state government. Earlier, TTD deputy executive officer Harinath presented silk clothes to Rajarajeshwara swamy continuing the age-old tradition.

