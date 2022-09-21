Venkat Karthik slams double ton at HCA U-19 knockout tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:15 AM, Wed - 21 September 22

(N Anish) S Venkat Karthik slammed an unbeaten 229 while Vignesh Reddy (119) and N Anish Reddy (103 no) hit centuries

Hyderabad: S Venkat Karthik slammed an unbeaten 229 while Vignesh Reddy (119) and N Anish Reddy (103 no) hit centuries as their side Jahnavi Degree College thrashed Chirec Public School by massive 468 runs in the HCA Under-19 School and College League-Cum-Knockout tournament, on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

St Joseph Habsiguda 75 in 28 overs (Ashwad Rajiv 3/16, Mayank Gupta 3/23) lost to Bhavans Vivekanda Degree College 76/1 in 10 overs;

Jubliee Hills Public School 163 in 42.5 overs (S Pavan 3/25) bt KMR Junior College 45 in 11.5 overs (P J Siddhardha 3/10, Sai Akshath Reddy 3/1);

Oakridge Int School Khajaguda 72/8 in 19 overs lost to Nizamabad DCA 78/3 in 10 overs (Md Zohaib Meraj 51no);

Vignan Vidyalaya Nizampet 101 in 34.3 overs (S M Tanuj 5/16, CP Venkatesh 3/17) lost to SP College 102/1 in 16 overs (CP venkatesh 53no);

Pallavi Model School Boduppal 264 in 43.2 overs (Y Vishwa Teja 117; B karthikeya 3/49) bt St Peters High School 169 in 32.4 overs (B Ahwinan Ram 58; M Vidhya Charan 4/27);

Sultan Ul Uloom 71 in 19 overs (Syed Arfath Tabrez 6/22, Md Ibrahim baig 3/22) lost to Iqbalia Junior College 72/3 in 11.4 overs;

Bhavan’s Aurobindo College ‘B’ 143 in 33 overs lost to Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala 146/2 in 18.1 overs (A Avanish Rao 57);

Jahnavi Degree College 514/1 in 39 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 119, S Venkat Karthik 229no, N Anish Reddy 103no) bt Chirec Public School 46 in 14.3 overs (Md Jawad Khan 3/11, N Ntin Sai Yadav 3/2);

DPS Khajaguda 142 in 41.4 overs (Rishab Bimal Payyan 5/24) lost to Glendale Academy School 146/5 in 32.4 overs;

Gowtham Jr College Trimulgherry 278/9 in 45 overs (Y Shubam 82no) bt St Joseph Degree College 138 in 41.1 overs (P Ruthish Reddy 3/22, K Anshul 3/20);

Adilabad 337/3 in 40 overs (D Smith Nandkishor 144no, V Subhash Chandra Bose 68) bt St Marys Jr College Jubliee Hills 96 in 22.3 overs (T Advith Reddy 5/15, J Kashyap 3/12).

Top Performers

Centurions: S Venkat Karthik 229no, D Smith Nandkishor 144no , N Anish Reddy 103no, Y Vishwa Teja 117, A Vignesh Reddy 119,

Five or more wickets: Syed Arfath Tabrez 6/22, S M Tanuj 5/16, Rishab Bimal Payyan 5/24, T Advith Reddy 5/15