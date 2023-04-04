Samantha denies talking about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita dating rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted after a report claimed that she responded to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:45 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Following a report doing rounds that Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to rumours of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala, the actor has now reacted, stating that she never did.

The ‘Shakuntalam’ actor has allegedly told a news website about Chaitanya and Sobhita after an old photo of the actors at a restaurant emerged online. According to the report, the actor said, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behaviour and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone.”

However, as soon as the news went viral, Samantha rubbished it and said she never said anything like that. Responding to the report, Samantha took to Twitter on Tuesday, and wrote, “I never said this!!”

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in ‘Shaakuntalam’, helmed by Gunasekhar, alongside Dev Mohan. The film is scheduled to release on April 14 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. Apart from this, she will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film ‘Khusi’ opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda, and the Indian version of ‘Citadel’, created by Raj and DK, along with Varun Dhawan.