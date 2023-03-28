Unseen pic of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from London vacation goes viral

In the photo, Naga Chaitanya can be seen posing with a chef, and Sobhita is seen in the background.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: The rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. While it was reported that the couple recently went to London for a vacation, a new photo has surfaced on the internet, strengthening dating rumours.

While the picture is posted on Instagram by chef Surender Mohan on February 1, it is garnering all the attention now. In the photo which is now going viral, the ‘Majili’ actor can be seen posing with the chef. However, it was not a tough task to spot Sobhita in the background. She can be seen sitting at the table. It looks like the duo had dinner at Jamavar in London.

Sharing the photo, chef Surender wrote, “It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thankyou for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon (sic).”

Photos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their London vacay have ignited dating rumours in November 2022. Though they weren’t jointly photographed, eagle-eyed fans found out that they were indeed vacationing in the city together.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were married for four years before the couple decided to part ways in October 2021 due to irreconcilable differences. Months after their separation, rumours about Naga Chaitanya having a relationship with Sobhita went viral.

Neither has spoken about their relationship in public yet.