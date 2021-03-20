Verify police station before applying passport: Cyberabad cops

For purpose of passport applications, the Cyberabad police stations have been categorised into four users – Cyberabad-1, Cyberabad-2, Cyberabad-3 and Cyberabad-4.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have urged citizens residing in its jurisdiction and intending to apply for passports to do so after verifying the police station under which their residences fall.

For purpose of passport applications, the Cyberabad police stations have been categorised into four users – Cyberabad-1, Cyberabad-2, Cyberabad-3 and Cyberabad-4 and applications have to be made accordingly.

The official website link for passport application is –https://portal2.passportindia.gov.in/AppOnlineProject/welcomeLink# and for passport related queries in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, applicants can contact Ph.040-27853414.

Police stations under Cyberabad-1

Amangal, Chandanagar, Chevella, Chowdarguda, Gachibowli, Kadthal, Keshampet, Kondurg, Kothur, Madhapur, Mailardevpally, Miyapur, Moinabad, Nandigama, Narsingi, RGIA, Raidurgam, Rajendranagar, Shabad, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Shankarpally and Talakondapally

Police Stations under Cyberabad-2

Alwal, Bachupally, Balanagar, Dundigal, Jagadgirigutta, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Kukatpally, Medchal, Petbasheerabad and Shamirpet

Police station under Cyberabad-3: Sanathnagar

Police station under Cyberabad-4: Ramachandrapuram