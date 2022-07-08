Very light to moderate rainfall record in several parts of erstwhile Warangal

Warangal: Normal life has been affected slightly in several parts of erstwhile Warangal district as the very light to moderate rainfall is being recorded on Friday. Warangal city including Hanamkonda and Kazipet has been witnessing light rain since the wee hours.

However, schools and business establishments are doing work normally. But vehicular movement on the roads and highways was hilt slightly. Ayyavaripalem in Kuravi mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 1.95 cm in erstwhile Warangal district from 8.30 am to 10 am on Friday. Dornakal also recorded 1.90 cm rainfall.