Veterinary Doctor commits suicide over dowry harassment in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Nalgonda: A veterinary doctor Edla Lavanya (24) died by suicide after consuming poison at Korlaphad on Sunday, allegedly due to harassment by her husband for additional dowry.

She died while undergoing treatment in government hospital where she was shifted by her relatives. She was working as a veterinary doctor at Suryapet.

She got married to Peddapanga Praveen, a native of Suryapet and employee of Agriculture department about five months back.

After consuming poison, Lavanya called up her husband and questioned him as to why he dropped her at her parents’ house at Korlaphad. The audio clip of the couple’s conversation went viral in social media platforms.

According to Lavanya’s parents, Praveen dropped her at their house two days ago without giving any reason. Unable to bear the harassment by her husband for additional dowry, Lavanya decided to end her life.

Based on a complaint lodged by Layanya’s father Anil, Kethepally police filed a case against Praveen and took up investigation.

