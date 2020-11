‘Veyi Padagala Medhavi’: Book on PV Narasimha Rao released in Hyderabad

MP K Keshava Rao who is also the Chairman of PV Narsimha Rao Centenary Birth Celebrations Committee, released the book at a programme at Ravindra Bharati here on Tuesday

Hyderabad: MP K Keshava Rao released a book ‘Veyi Padagala Medhavi’ on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao written by senior journalist Veljala Chandrasekhar.

Keshava Rao, who is also the Chairman of PV Narsimha Rao Centenary Birth Celebrations Committee, released the book at a programme at Ravindra Bharati here on Tuesday.

Veljala Chandrasekhar authored the book after being inspired by a call from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to writers, poets and journalists to offer tributes to former PV.

Government Advisor K V Ramana Chary, senior journalist K Ramachandra Murthy, Official Language Committee former president Devulapally Prabhakar Rao, and PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi, his son Prabhakar Rao, Cultural department Director, M Harikrishna and others participated in the programme, said a press release.

