Victim of land grab threatens suicide, demands action against Eatala

Praja Arogya Parirakshana Sangam leader Thipparapu Sampath said Rajender got illegal cases registered against him for demanding an inquiry into his illegal properties in 2018

Karimnagar: Former NSUI Karimnagar district president and Praja Arogya Parirakshana Sangam leader Thipparapu Sampath on Saturday climbed a cellphone tower in Huzurabad town and threatened to jump if action is not taken against local MLA Eatala Rajender.

Referring to Rajender’s comments that he would stay away from active politics if he harassed a single person in his Huzurabad constituency, Sampath said he is a victim of Rajender’s harassment and demanded him to standby his word and quit politics.

Sampath said Rajender got illegal cases registered against him for demanding an inquiry into his illegal properties in 2018. He urged the government to drop a false case against him.

After coming to know about the incident, Huzurabad SI Srinu Naik, along with the police force, rushed to the spot and tried to convince Sampath to withdraw his protest. However, he refused to come down.

