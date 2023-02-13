Victory Venkatesh stylishly advertises his first OTT web series ‘Rana Naidu’

Reports have been circulating on social media for the past few days that the OTT platform will release a trailer for the series this month

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The youthful wonder Sailesh Kolanu and Telugu star Victory Venkatesh have teamed up for ‘Saindhav’, a pan-Indian film that marks a significant milestone.

Now, we have fascinating news regarding the star hero’s debut web series, ‘Rana Naidu’, which is still in progress.

It appears that the show will shortly make its OTT debut on Netflix. Reports have been circulating on social media for the past few days that the OTT platform will release a trailer for the series this month. Venkatesh, who portrayed Naga Naidu in the crime thriller, posted a humorous byte to promote the show, and it quickly went viral.

In the Netflix series, which is helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Daggubati portrays a different lead role. Popular American television show ‘Ray Donovan’ has been officially recreated as ‘Rana Naidu’. The launch date for the Hindi series, which was created by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, has not yet been announced.

Tera naam bhi meine rakha, show ka naam bhi mein rakhega.#RanaNaidu ki aisi ki taisi. @RanaDaggubati @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/R3GYlwZsEl — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) February 13, 2023