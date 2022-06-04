| Video Of Hyderabadi Man Making Dosa On His Scooty Goes Viral

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:42 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: A bizarre video of a man making a dosa on the seat of a scooty in the city is getting viral on the internet with over 3 lakh likes on Instagram so far.

The video was shared by a page named ‘streetfoodofbhagyanagar’ with the caption ‘don’t try at home.’

“Vespa dosa done by professionals at 40 degree Celsius temperature outside in summer,” the caption added.

In the clip, we can see a man making a dosa on the seat of a scooty. He even flips the dosa to cook the other side. And the dosa actually gets cooked.

People took to the comment section to express their reactions to the video. Some said that the video was fake and appreciated the editing skills of the user.

“Oil is missing,” commented a user. “Wow, the seat cover is better than a non-stick tawa,” said another.

“It’s actually fake, dosa shape changed, also when you boil on sun heat it won’t turn out reddish so easily (sic),” said a user.

