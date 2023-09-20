Video of leopard goes viral in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Mancherial: A video of a leopard sitting and roaring on a newly laid national highway panicking motorists, said to be at Srirampur, which went viral on social media platforms, was found to be not from Telangana.

WhatsApp users widely shared the video asking motorists using the national highway 363 near the coal belt town Srirampur here to be cautious of the leopard.

However, Forest officials confirmed that the video was not from Telangana. They said it was an old video that had resurfaced on social media recently.

