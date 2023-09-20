Asifabad constable qualifies for national pistol shooting event

Suresh wished success for Sravanthi and hoped that she would bring recognition to the district and State by shining in the national event to be conducted in November.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: B Sravanthi, a constable of Koutala police station, was selected for participating in a national level pistol shooting competition by excelling in a south zone event. She was complimented by Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar here on Wednesday.

Sravanthi thanked police officials for encouraging her.

She stood in fourth position in the south zone in a 25 metre pistol shooting competition held in West Bengal recently.

To her credit, she had won a gold medal in 10 metre air pistol shooting and silver medal in the CM cup in the past. She hails from Ramakrishnapur in Mancherial district.