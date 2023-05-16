Vidyut Jammwal hosts special screening of ‘IB 71’ for NSG commandos at PVR INOX

‘IB 71’, directed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy and featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles hit the big screens on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has always been captivated by patriotic films, as well as those that are inspired by true events or real-life heroes. This fascination with patriotism in popular culture serves to foster a sense of pride and ownership.

‘IB 71’, directed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy and featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles hit the big screens on Friday. A patriotic spy thriller based on real-life incidents, the film talks about how our Indian Intelligence Bureau in a secret mission outwitted the entire enemy establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantages to face the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Popular multiplex chain PVR INOX celebrated this patriotic spy thriller by hosting a special screening by Action Hero Films for NSG commandos on its release day at PVR ICON Infiniti Andheri. Over 200 NSG commandos graced the event with their presence.

Commenting on the initiative, Gautam Dutta, co-CEO, PVR INOX Ltd., said, “We are truly delighted to host the screening of ‘IB 71’ for Action Hero Films and Vidyut. It is an honour to witness these brave personalities who put their lives on the line for our country every day. The film celebrates their bravery and sacrifices. This special screening is just a small gesture of our appreciation towards our soldiers.”

Actor and Producer Vidyut Jammwal, said, “‘IB 71’ is dedicated to every soldier who has sacrificed his life and protected our country. The special screening for the NSG commandos is a small token of our appreciation for their undying support and I am glad that we could make this happen.”