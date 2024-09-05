Vignan Online celebrates the inaugural convocation for its foundation batch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 03:32 PM

Students of Vignan Online celebrating their convocation

Hyderabad: Vignan Online, the online learning arm of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed-to-be-University), held its inaugural convocation ceremony for the 2022 batch of students.

The ceremony provided Vignan’s online learners from across the country, an opportunity to get-together with other students, familiarize themselves, and establish valuable connections with each other.

Srikant Nandigam, CEO of Vignan Online, said, “Our first convocation marks an important milestone for Vignan Online as we celebrate the achievements of our students who have excelled in their respective fields.”

Launched in 2022, Vignan Online provides a range of UGC-accredited programs, including MBA, MCA, BCA, and BBA. The online MBA program features electives and advanced certifications in electives such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Business Analytics, Information Technology, and Healthcare Management.

The MCA program offers specializations in Computer Science & IT and Data Science, while the BBA and BCA programs offer General Management and Computer Science & IT, a press release said.