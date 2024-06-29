| Over 1600 Students Graduate From Anurag University At First Convocation

Over 1,600 students graduate from Anurag University at first convocation

Top five students of CSE - Guda Nikitha, Janga Monika, Devina Nair, Pagidoju Shivani, and Bandaru Bhavana - received first the convocation certificates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: Over 1,600 including BTech and MTech students graduated during the first convocation ceremony organized by the Anurag University here on Saturday.

Top five students of CSE – Guda Nikitha, Janga Monika, Devina Nair, Pagidoju Shivani, and Bandaru Bhavana – received first the convocation certificates.

Palla Raghava Reddy gold medals were awarded to the university toppers Mullapati Saketh Reddy of BTech Chemical Engineering and N Akanksha of BPharmacy with a cash award of Rs.20,000 each.

Addressing the graduating students, Accenture Pune business group lead, Atul Abhyankar said, “you will experience excitement, anxiety, unknown things and challenges. You will also learn a few new things as well as eye-opening lessons.”

AMD corporate vice president, Sanjay Churiwala urged graduating students to focus on skills and creating new things. “Use skills to make a difference. Develop an attitude of continuous learning,” he said.

Anurag University chairman Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said, “the world needs innovators and problem solvers. You are a pioneering batch. Celebrate the achievement of first-ever graduates of Anurag University.”