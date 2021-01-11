Vihari’s knock was more special than his century in Windies, says Rahane

Vihari remained unbeaten on 23 off 161 balls and batted out more than 42 overs alongside Ravichandran Ashwin to save the Test match

Sydney: India captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said the heroic draw that his side pulled off in the third Test against Australia was as good as a victory and especially commended Hanuma Vihari, who battled the excruciating pain of a hamstring injury to stay at the crease.

Vihari remained unbeaten on 23 off 161 balls and batted out more than 42 overs alongside Ravichandran Ashwin to save the Test match while chasing an improbable 407 for victory.

“…today we all saw that special knock. I think this knock was more special than his hundred (in 2019 in the West Indies) especially the way he batted after getting injured,” Rahane said during the virtual post-match press conference.

“To show that kind of motivation, hunger and hang in there for your team, that’s what shows the character of an individual. It’s all about what the team wants and credit to him. There was pressure and the way he batted was special,” said Rahane, lauding the young man.

For Rahane, the credit of the draw goes to all those, who performed in pressure situations responding to the team’s requirements. “This is as good as winning a Test match. When you come abroad and play a match like this, it was really special as I said. It’s as good as victory.

“Credit to Vihari, Ashwin, (Rishabh) Pant, (Cheteshwar) Pujara, the way they batted. Rohit (Sharma) at the start. Everyone chipped in but credit to those two guys in the end.”

Pant, who has copped so much flak in the past few months, came good on Monday with his exhilarating 97-run knock and the skipper couldn’t have been happier for him. “The way he played the knock was really good and unfortunately he was out on 97. Yes, he can drop catches but as long as he is learning, that is very important. I am really happy for Rishabh for the way he batted today. It was a really special knock.”

Pant was promoted to No.5 on the day and Rahane gave him credit for executing the plan to perfection. “As captain and team management, you can make strategies but it’s upto individual to execute that plan (No.5). Rishabh did that for us.

“The way he counter-attacked was really good to see and about Rishabh’s character, we know that he can actually win the game for us in any situation. We had that belief, he is improving day by day as a cricketer,” the skipper seemed impressed.

