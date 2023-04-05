Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s film ‘19(1)(a)’ to be screened at 45th Moscow International film festival

Written and directed by debutant Indhu VS, this Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer revolves around a common copyshop owner who comes across an unpublished story by an activist-writer and the consequences that follow.

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Malayalam-language socio-political film ‘19(1)(a)’ has been selected for the 45th Moscow International Film Festival, which is going to be held in Moscow from April 20 to 27. The film will be shown in the non-competition category.

Engaging with pressing political issues, the title of the film is drawn from Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution which gives the freedom of speech and expression to every citizen. The 1-hour-47-minute film revolves around a common copyshop owner who comes across an unpublished story by an activist-writer and the consequences that follow.

Produced by Anton Joseph Film Company, and written and directed by debutant Indhu VS, the film hit the screens on Disney+Hotstar in July 2022 and has garnered praise from the critics all around.

Announcing the news on social media handles, actor Nithya Menen took to her Instagram and wrote, “Our film #19(1)a is going to be screened at the 45th Moscow International film festival. so pleased for the recognition this lovely film is getting..(sic).”

Several films like ‘Malik’ and ‘Take Off’, produced by Anton Joseph, have represented India in famous international film festivals before this. ‘19(1)(a)’ has recently also won the Fipreski Award at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The film was screened in many small and big film festivals in Kerala.