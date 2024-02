| Viduthalai Gets Standing Ovation At Iifr In Netherlands Vetrimaaran Soori Vijay Sethupathi

Viduthalai gets standing ovation at IIFR in Netherlands | Vetrimaaran, Soori, Vijay Sethupathi

Viduthalai Part 1 was screened at the IFFR in the Netherlands, receiving a standing ovation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 09:45 PM

Viduthalai Part 1, a 2023 period action drama, received critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and raw performances. The film was screened at the IFFR in the Netherlands, receiving a standing ovation.