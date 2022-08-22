Vijay’s jaw-dropping transformation grabs eyeballs

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Meet Kuldep Sethi — the man behind the actor’s drool-worthy physique in ‘Liger’

Vijay Deverakonda has been making waves in the film industry with his jaw-dropping, undeniably drool-worthy transformation for his upcoming movie ‘Liger’. The man behind Vijay’s irresistible physique is none other than India’s leading fitness and transformation expert Kuldep Sethi.

The fitness coach is known for his exemplary wisdom in the fitness domain. A certified ACSM, CSCS, TRX, IKFF trainer, Kuldep says about Vijay’s transformation: “Vijay and I started training in January 2020 but the planning and training for the same began a month prior to that. He plays a UFC fighter in the movie and that was a challenging task. We had to ensure that he is flexible and his moves are on a par with a MMA fighter.”

Elaborating further, he says, “Initially we started with more of strength training to add muscle mass, and as we progressed, we added hardcore, plyometric and agility exercises to enhance his mobility. I had to ensure that his body develops like that of an athlete (MMA fighter) and not like that of a bodybuilder. The main goal was to make his body symmetrical with my training. There are various actors who have disproportionately bigger arms and stuff but this is not the case with Vijay. Now if you see his body, it is symmetrical and proportional.”

Every individual has his own weaknesses and strengths when it comes to training. “In Vijay’s case,” added Kuldep, “his weaker points were his legs, back muscles and shoulders. I would like to highlight that Vijay has had one or two shoulder injuries but he has been extremely dedicated throughout the regimen and the result is in front of the entire world.”

While launching a poster for ‘Liger’, Vijay credited his trainer, Kuldep, for his transformation. Vijay dedicated an Instagram story also to Kuldep thanking him for making him push his physical and mental limits.