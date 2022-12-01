Vijay Deverakonda reacts to ED questioning him over Liger funding

According to reports, money used to fund the film came from a foreign source, which is a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After being questioned for about 12 hours by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday over the source of investment for his film, ‘Liger’, actor Vijay Deverakonda said it is an experience.

While addressing the press, he stated, “Popularity comes with troubles and side-effects. It is an experience and it’s life. I did my duty by coming and answering the questions. They did not ask me to come again.”

The questioning which started at 8.30 am went on for almost 12 hours. This comes two weeks after filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur were also questioned about the funding for the film.

‘Liger’ was Deverakonda’s Hindi debut. It was reportedly made with a budget of around Rs 100 crore. The film also stars American boxing legend Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy.

The actor will also next be seen in ‘Khushi’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23.