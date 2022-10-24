Vikarabad: High Court advocate Venkat Reddy to set up library in ZPHS-Mekavanampally

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Zilla Parishad High School at Mekavanampally.

Vikarabad: With the objective of giving back something to the society where he was born, Senior High Court advocate P Venkat Reddy has decided to set up a Library and Sports Academy at the Zilla Parishad High School at Mekavanampally in Mominpet Mandal at a cost of Rs 3 lakh.

After coming to know about the activities of the Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF), which has been setting up libraries across the State with the help of donors, the advocate approached SGSF founder Dr P Sudhakar Nayak.

Nayak said the primary school, located in the same premises, had 280 students while the High School had 480 students. Since the school had a good number of students, the SGSF founder said the library and sports academy would certainly help many.

They would appoint a caretaker to oversee the library and a sports trainer to train the students in different sports disciplines. The SGSF has set up 14 libraries in government schools across Sangareddy district so far. Four out of 14 schools were also having sports academies. Mekavanampally library is the first one in the Vikarabad district. The library will be opened in a fortnight’s time since the SGSF has already bought the books and other materials needed.

Venkat Reddy said it gave him immense pleasure to serve the village where he was born and did his schooling. As the Mekavanampally School is one of the oldest schools in the area, it had produced many good students over the years who were in good positions now.

Dr Nayak said many other old students may come forward to support the school and village in the future drawing inspiration from Venkat Reddy’s gesture. SGSF members and Venkat Reddy’s family visited the school on Monday to examine the premises. The villagers, teachers and students thanked Reddy for his support.