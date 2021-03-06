Vikarabad: Manneguda Sarpanch in ACB net

The ACB officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of Goud and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him into judicial custody.

Hyderabad: Ch Vinod Goud, a sarpanch of Manneguda gram panchayat of Pudoor mandal in Vikarabad district, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 13 lakh from a complainant Mohammed Sajid Basha of Mallepally.

Goud allegedly demanded bribe for allowing the complainant to continue the construction work of shops of his employer at Manneguda village even after getting approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and permission from the gram panchayat.

Goud reportedly accepted the bribe at Bandlaguda. The ACB officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of Goud and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him into judicial custody.