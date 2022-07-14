Vikas Shakya Receives Josh Trendsetter Award at Josh’s Biggest Event “LIGHTSCAMERAJOSH” in Varanasi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Josh, Dailyhunt’s short-form video app, is currently dominating the market in the country. The app has set new trends in a distinctive way, thanks to its creative approach to content creation. Along with working with some of the biggest brands in the country, Josh is becoming important for bringing fresh talent to the platform.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this well-known app, content creator Vikas Shakya deserves a special mention. He is one of the top content creators in the josh community. A fashion model and influencer by profession, Vikas Shakya’s unique approach to a vlog-based lifestyle has earned him a massive fan following.

From posting reviews on social media to sharing new fashion ideas and a healthy lifestyle, the youngster never fails to give major fashion and fitness goals to his followers. Recently, Josh honoured him with the “Josh TRENDSETTER” award at the biggest event of Josh “, LIGHTSCAMERAJOSH” at Varanasi. He is the 2nd rank performer josh community.

Vikas Shakya has taken the Josh app by storm with his amazing fashion and fitness-related videos. With 1.7 million fans and 10 million hearts on the app, the style icon helps people make wonderful fashion choices and lead a healthy life.

Earlier, he won Mr India Icon Season 2 and ‘Model of the Year Season 3’ in a row, where he received the honour from popular Pollywood actress Himanshi Khurrana. He also bagged the ‘Uttar Pradesh Icon Award 2021’ and was honoured with Awadh Ratna Award 2022 by famous TV actress Bhumika Gurung.