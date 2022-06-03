Vikram Review: Three hours of unadulterated violence

By L Ravichander Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Seamless violence streaming through, loud catcalls of approval and appreciation of ‘Star-Power’ may sum up Vikram – the latest over the top mega starrer. It must make for a good study for a psycho-sociologist. This unapologetic star-studded tale of drug peddlers, undercover guys playing hard to get, gets hard on the viewer. It is ballistic. Everyone is screaming himself when he is not involved in an extended shootout.

Minutes into this ‘catch and destroy the drug peddlers’ saga is the oozing blood as a dagger goes on a visceral tour of Kamal Haasan’s anatomy. You know that the trailer is but an honest preparation for celebrating violence.

It is more an Anbu Arasu (stuntman) narrative than of Lokesh Kanakaraj (director who can’t get over his Khaidi hangover). Why would a self-respecting artist delegate his creative space completely to the stuntman is anybody’s guess.

A former RAW agent Vikram (Kamal Haasan) loses his son Kailash Jayaraman to a drug mafia. He is however tortured and killed one song and one fight sequence into the film. Enter the investigating officer Amar (Fahadh Faasil). Along into, fresh bouts of violence later we get to know that he is a hard nut to crack.

Though working under supervision of Chemban (Vinod Jone) he is his own master. On the other side of the law is Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi) and a list of baddies. The script instead of dealing with why and how the battle between the mafia and the law evolves, prefers to move from one grotesque stunt scene to another – one more gory than the other.

As a film buff with reasonable acquaintance with box office mechanics would know that Kamal cannot have a minor role and so they are following every visible clue on his reappearance. The battle appears like a war. The loud background score aggravates the complete absence of peace during the near three-hour sojourn at the show. From stone-age shields and bomb launchers to modern gadgets – aided by psychotic strength inducing substances, the film is agonizing but paradoxically has a house full of enthusiastic viewers giving their full throat approval.

Vijay Sethupathi heads the team of the guys who go over the top at every given opportunity. The entire female cast is reduced to a prop. Suriya’s expected appearance is delayed: too late, too loud. Kamal has his moments. He comes into his own when he talks about a drug free society. Fahadh Fassil as the hungry police officer is brilliant and is a solitary source of finesse.

Such large doses of violence create a very toxic atmosphere. That we are out pumping for more is a tragedy. Watch it only if you have an appetite for three hours of unadulterated violence.