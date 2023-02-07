Villagers rescue newborn baby girl abandoned in Nyalkal

Local villagers who heard her crying searched the area and found her, following which they immediately called the Police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:24 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Sangareddy: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the outskirts of Rukmapur village in Nyalkal Mandal on Tuesday morning.

Local villagers who heard her crying searched the area and found her, following which they immediately called the Police and Health department staff who shifted the infant to the Area Hospital Zaheerabad for treatment.

Haddanur SI Vinay Kumar said a case was registered and investigation was on to identify those who abandoned the baby.