Sangareddy: Woman jumps into well, husband jumps to save her, both die

The tragic incident in Govindapur in Zaheerabad Mandal began unfolding with an argument between Rajagiri Venkat, 33, and his wife Lakshmi, 30 on Sunday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:01 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Sangareddy: An argument between a husband and wife has now left their three children, all aged below 10 years, orphaned.

The tragic incident in Govindapur in Zaheerabad Mandal began unfolding with an argument between Rajagiri Venkat, 33, and his wife Lakshmi, 30 on Sunday morning. The two, who were working in a farmhouse at Govindapur along with Venkat’s parents Ramulu and Pentamma, are said to have began quarreling over a trivial issue. However, in a fit of rage, Lakshmi jumped into an open well nearby in a bid to end her life. Venkat, who ran to the well to stop her, then jumped into the well in an attempt to save her. However, both drowned. All this is said to have happened when their three children, Geetanjali, 9, Malleshwari, 7, and Sai, 4, were standing nearby.

The Chiragpally police, with the help of locals, retrieved the two bodies from the well and shifted both to the Government Hospital at Zaheerabad for autopsy. The three children, orphaned with both their parents dying at almost the same time, are now looking at an uncertain future, with relatives being their only hope.

The police have registered a case.