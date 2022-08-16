Villages and towns in Khammam reverberate with national anthem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Students and public in large numbers gathered at ZP Centre in Khamamm on Tuesday to sing the national anthem.

Khammam: Villages and towns in erstwhile Khammam district reverberated with the national anthem on Tuesday as thousands of people of all age groups joined the mass rendition of the national anthem as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and other officials joined the students and common public at ZP Centre in Khammam city and sang the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion he said that mass rendition of the national anthem was successfully conducted in the district to show the unity of the nation. People voluntarily participated in collective national anthem singing.

Khammam Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar participated in singing of the national anthem at Khammam Mayuri Centre. Additional Collector N Madhusudan, DRO Sirisha, ACP Ramesh and others participated.

In Kothagudem ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, District Collector Anudeep D and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G the national anthem mass rendition at Prakasam Stadium. The students formed the shape of India map and national flag with tricolors

The Collector said the State government was organising fortnight long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. It was happy to see people coming together remembering the heroes of the freedom struggle and their sacrifices.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao achieved separate Telangana State by risking his life and drawing inspiration from the freedom struggle. Many welfare and development programmes for the poor were being implemented in the State, Anudeep said.

To continue development and welfare programmes, the public representatives and officials should come together to work as a bridge between the people and the government and work for the development of Kothagudem district, the Collector added.