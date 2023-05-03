‘Vimanam’ team unveils lyrical video of ‘Rela Rela’ song

‘Vimanam’ unit launched a lyrical song, ‘Rela Rela’, on Tuesday, which showcases the loving bonding between father and son.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:33 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: A small boy who dreams about flying in a plane but doesn’t know how. He is always in awe whenever he sees a flight. When he reveals his desire, his father says that he can fulfil his dream by studying well. A differently-abled Veerayya raises his son who lost his mother with utmost love and care. Did the boy achieve his dream? Did he board the flight like his father said? To get answers to these questions, we have to wait and watch ‘Vimanam’, which is slated to release on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil languages.

‘Vimanam’ unit launched a lyrical song, ‘Rela Rela’, on Tuesday, which showcases the loving bonding between father and son. Music director Charan Arjun penned the lyrics for the song. Popular singer Mangli rendered her vocals to the song and crooned it amazingly in her style.

The film features Samuthirakani in the role of a differently-abled father Veerayya and master Dhruvan as his son. Other key characters in the film are played by Anasuya Bharadwaj as Sumathi, Rajendran as Rajendran, Dhanraj as Daniel, and Rahul Ramakrishna as Koti.

‘Vimanam’ team has been successful in building a buzz around the film with unique promotional content. As part of it, they have introduced characters of the film with interesting posters. Makers also announced a contest welcoming the audience to post photos and videos from their first flight journey tagging @VimanamTheFilm along with the hashtag, #MyFirstVimanam on social media. They also announced that they will present exciting gifts to the participants.

It is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala while Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati (Kiran Korrapati Creative Works) are jointly producing the film.

Watch the song’s lyrical video here: