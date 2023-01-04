Hyderabad: Actor Samuthirakani takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Pan-India actor Samuthirakani participated in the Green India Challenge (GIC), an initiative of Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling at Shilparamam in Hitec City on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. The actor appealed to people that everyone should plant trees for future generations and for making the country green and clean.

“It will only succeed if everyone plays a part,” he added while thanking Santosh Kumar for launching the green challenge. He further nominated his son Harivigneswaran, daughter Shivani, and noted director Vinoth for the challenge.