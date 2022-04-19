Vinay Bhaskar, Ramesh to take oath as TRS district presidents of Hanamkonda districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:21 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

MLA Aroori Ramesh

Warangal: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh will take charge formally as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi district presidents of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts respectively on Wednesday. Party working president and IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will grace this oath taking ceremony to be held at the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority’s grounds at the Balasamudram in Hanamkonda.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs, MLCs and other people’s representatives of the TRS party will also attend the programme. Speaking to Telangana Today, Vinay Bhaskar said that he would strive to strengthen the party further by making the people aware of the welfare schemes and development being implemented by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“I sincerely thank party president K Chandrashekhar Rao and party working president K T Rama Rao for reposing faith in me,” he said. Vinay Bhaskar, who began his political career as an elected corporator from the TRS in Hanamkoda, has been representing the Warangal West Assembly constituency since 2009. He has earned a name as a mass leader and is enjoying much clout among the auto drivers, daily wage earners, and slum dwellers besides the elite of his constituency.

Hailing from the SC community, Aroori Ramesh won the Wardhannapet constituency twice with a thumping majority. It is expected that nearly 17,000 party workers and leaders will attend the oath taking ceremony where TRS working president K T Rama Rao is likely to explain the party programmes ahead of the party’s 21st plenary and also counter the allegations of the Opposition parties, said Minister Satyavathi Rathod. The TRS party appointed district presidents for 33 districts in the last week of January this year.

