Vinod Kumar slams Modi over unlimited largesse for Gujarat

Modi is behaving as if he is the Prime Minister of Gujarat, but not India, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:03 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was discriminating among States in release of Central funds and was giving priority to only Gujarat.

Stating that Modi had visited the State for 19 times and allotted projects, industries and other works worth a total of Rs 1.37 lakh crore within a span of nine months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Vinod Kumar said it was unprecedented for the Prime Minister to visit any State for so many times and allot such huge amounts within such a short span, even in poll-bound States. Some of these projects were investments from private companies for setting up their units, while others were works taken up by the government to improve amenities for people.

Listing out that Modi visited Gujarat nearly 40 times over the last two years where he laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects, he said this was nothing but severe discrimination towards other States in strict violation of the federal spirit.

“Modi is behaving as if he is the Prime Minister of Gujarat, but not India,” he said, demanding that the BJP government at the Centre stop discrimination towards other States, and instead, treat all States equally. The people of the country were closely observing the one-sided and anti-people policies of the Modi government and would respond appropriately, he added.