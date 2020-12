By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association in association with Hope Advertising private limited, is organising virtual Violin solo concert by Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi on December 12 at 6 pm.

Akshay Anantapadmanabhan will be on Mridangam, Chandrasekara Sharma on Ghatam. The event will be live on https://www.youtube.com/hopeadtv.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .