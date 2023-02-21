Viral Video: ‘Ice cream – pani puri’ irks netizens

A viral video showing pani puri prepared with vanilla ice cream, a mix of sweet toppings, and sev, is irking the foodies with several of them taking to Twitter to express their rage.

Hyderabad: Over the years, people have experimented with several food concoctions, while some turn out to tickle the taste buds, some are bizarre combinations like chocolate golgappa, rasgulla chaat and others. Adding to the list is ‘Ice cream – pani puri’, and the internet is not quite happy with the idea.

A viral video showing pani puri prepared with vanilla ice cream, a mix of sweet toppings, and sev, is irking the foodies with several of them taking to Twitter to express their rage. “Suggest the quantum of punishment (sic),” read the caption.

“Ruined the ice cream. Ruined the pani puri. Ruined my life because now I’ll never forget that someone did this. Whoever did this needs to learn the value of food (sic),” a person commented.

“No food stall for life by this person should be allowed,” wrote a user. “I have eaten this in Barbeque Nation .. tastes a bit like fried ice cream… But nothing can beat the classic gol gappa!” said another.

I wonder who eats this shit ??? Maybe people are actually eating this crap hence these guys come up with more n more of this vahiyaat stuff ! 🤢 — Dhrumi Shah (@dhrumi_09) February 17, 2023

Previously, similar preparations like ‘chowmein golgappa’ and ‘butter chicken golgappa’ had gone viral.