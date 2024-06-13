Viral video of Amit Shah and Tamilisai Soundararajan: Former Governor clarifies

The video showed Soundararajan walking up to the stage and greeting former Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu and Shah, who were sitting next to each other and as she walked past them, Shah had called her back.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has on Thursday clarified on a video of Union Minister Amit Shah having a serious conversation with her that went viral on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Soundararajan claimed that Shah was enquiring with her about the “post poll followup and the challenges faced…”. She said that as she was elaborating on the same, due to paucity of time, he had advised to carry out “political and constituency work intensively”, which she said was “reassuring”. The post, she added, was to clarify “all unwarranted speculations around”.

Interestingly, she tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, the BJP’s official handle, JP Nadda, and even BL Santosh in her post.

On Wednesday, the video of Shah gesturing in a stern manner to Soundararajan during Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing in ceremony had gone viral, sparking rumours that Shah was warning her over the recent developments in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

What followed next was what caught the imagination of netizens, with Shah seen talking in a quite agitated manner, gesticulating quite animatedly with his fingers at Soundararajan.

The conversation set rumour mills working overtime, with many reaching the conclusion that it was Soundararajan’s recent comments to a Tamil media house on the situation in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP that led to Shah’s reaction.

Soundararajan had said that many antisocial elements were inducted into the BJP in TN recently, indirectly taking a dig at the leadership of the party’s TN State president K Annamalai.

Soundararajan and Annamalai, who both lost the recent elections in Tamil Nadu, have been at loggerheads over Annamalai’s decisions and manner of functioning.

Here is Soundararajan’s post on X on Thursday:

Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced.. As i was eloborating,due to paucity of time with utmost concern he

adviced to carry out the… — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@DrTamilisai4BJP) June 13, 2024