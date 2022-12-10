Viral video of elderly man singing ‘Tum Hi Aana’ in train is winning hearts online

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: There is a perception that the older generation does not approve of new-age music. However, this viral clip of an elderly man humming the song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ while travelling in a train proves that music doesn’t have barriers of any kind.

The short clip shows an elderly man seated on the window seat holding a bag in his lap. As the song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from the film ‘Marjaavaan’ plays in the background, the man started beating his fingers to the rhythm, and began singing it along while nodding his head to the lyrics.

The now-viral video was shared by a user named Sneha Gangaram Gharat on Instagram and has garnered over nine lakh views online. “The way he is enjoying song and singing… Not every time to old loves old (sic),” read the caption.

Netizens were delighted after watching the endearing video and poured their love and warmth for the old man in the comment section. Reacting to the video, the lyricist of the song, Kunaal Vermaa, wrote, “Thank u for showering so much love towards my words (sic).”

“Glad to see older generation knowing n singing so well the new lyrics with the feel as if that’s his own age song (sic),” said a user. “All my heart (sic),” wrote another.