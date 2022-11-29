Hyderabad may get aviation museum

The statement from RGIA came after Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao asked officials concerned to explore the idea of setting of up the museum.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The city may get aviation museum near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) with airport authorities mulling over setting it up on the lines of air and space museum at Tuscon.

“Yes indeed! We have shared the idea with the relevant team to explore it further,” RGIA Hyderabad replied.

An aviation museum, air museum, or air and space museum is a museum exhibiting the history and artefacts of aviation. In addition to actual, replica or accurate reproduction aircraft, exhibits can include photographs, maps, models, dioramas, clothing, and equipment used by aviators.