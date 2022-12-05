Iconic Beluga super transporter lands at RGIA, Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) witnessed a unique visitor last night. Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo planes, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on November 4.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:14 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) witnessed a unique visitor last night. Airbus Beluga, one of the world’s largest cargo planes, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on December 4.

RGIA authorities have made arrangements for its landing, parking, and takeoff, and the super transporter is expected to be in Hyderabad till 7:20 pm on December 5.

For the first time, the plane was seen at Kolkata Airport on November 20. The Beluga whale-shaped beast was also seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on November 22.

Also called the Airbus A300-600ST, the plane has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was first seen in Kolkata.

It is equipped with a semi-automated main deck cargo loading system to ensure the smooth handling of oversized cargo. In October 2022, the aircraft was used at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida to deliver the HOTBIRD 13G satellite.

In May 2016, the world’s biggest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225, designed and produced by Antonov Design Bureau in the Soviet Union, made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. It landed in Hyderabad airport due to a technical issue while carrying a generator that weighs 116 tonnes.