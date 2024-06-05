Viral zoo security guard video ‘fake

A video clip with a caption ‘Rs 70 ticket selling for Rs 100 rupees in black at Nehru Zoological Park’ that went viral on the social media on Wednesday purported to show a zoo woman security guard selling a ticket at a higher price.

Hyderabad: In response to a viral video of a woman security guard selling zoo entry ticket for a higher price, the Nehru Zoological Park management on Wednesday clarified that the video was false and baseless.

The zoo management, which conducted an enquiry, said an unknown visitor approached one woman security guard at the booking counter and requested to buy a ticket without standing in the queue as his family members had already purchased the tickets.

The security guard brought one ticket of Rs 70 and handed over ticket and remaining change to visitor, who asked the guard to keep the change with her, the zoo said, adding that this was recorded by another visitor on the mobile phone and shared the same on the social media, misunderstanding that guard was selling tickets in the black.

“The video clipping circulated in the social media is false and baseless. We request not to circulate the video,” the zoo added.