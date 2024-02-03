Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting second child, reveals AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers told that he has checked on Virat Kohli after the batter withdrew from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match Test series between India and England.

3 February 2024

File photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Hyderabad: Former South African captain and Virat Kohli‘s former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers on Saturday revealed that the star Indian cricketer and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child.

Asked about Virat’s well-being during his YouTube live, the South African legend said that Virat was doing well and that he was spending time with his family. “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well,” AB said in his YouTube live.

Revealing his conversation with Kohli over text, de Villiers said “So I wrote ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?.’ He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now’. Then I said I am doing well.”

He added, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision.”

Earlier, the BCCI has said that Virak Kohli has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors that said that there were some personal situations which demanded his presence.