Virat Kohli not to play England Test in Hyderabad, pulls out of first two games citing personal reasons

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 03:34 PM

Hyderabad: In a huge disappoint for Virat Kohli fans in Hyderabad, the star Indian batsman will not be part of the playing XI in first Test match (to be played in the city) of the 5-match series against England.

All the Kohli fans eager to see the batter play in Hyderabad, will need to wait to witness his masterclass, as King Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Test matches citing personal reasons, confirmed the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday.

In an official release, the BCCI has said that Virak Kohli has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors that there were some personal situations which demanded his presence.

The cricket board said that his decision would be respected. “The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management extends its support to him,” said a release.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is present at Ayodhya on Monday for the consecration of Ram Mandir.