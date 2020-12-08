Virender Sehwag hits out at Virat Kohli for too many changes in team

Former Indian cricketer Sehwag is not happy with Kohli who kept changing the playing XI.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:09 pm

Hyderabad: Team India, who had lost the ODI series, came back strongly to win the T20 series after recording two wins in the first two matches of the three-match series. Despite not having the white ball specialists Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue performed exceedingly well in the shortest format.

However, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is not happy with Virat Kohli who kept changing the playing XI.

“I don’t think there is a need to make forced changes. But they may want to play Manish Pandey if he is fit, but for whom will they play him. I can see only one candidate, Sanju Samson has had two games and he has not scored runs. So, Virat Kohli has the habit of making changes after two games, so it is possible he could be the one,” he said during the discussion on Sony Ten Network ahead of the third T20I. Manish Pandey played in the first T20 match before he was replaced by Shreyas Iyer after the former suffered a niggle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .