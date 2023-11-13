Virender Sehwag inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Wishes poured in for Virender Sehwag after getting inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

India star opener Virender Sehwag has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for a stellar cricket career that spanned for more than a decade as the International Cricket Council announced 2023 inductees on Monday.

Joining Sehwag in the prestigious list of legends are India trailblazer Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka superstar Aravinda de Silva. The ICC Hall of Fame honours the greatest international cricketers throughout the long history of the sport, and the enduring legacies of de Silva, Edulji and Sehwag see them join as inductees number 110, 111 and 112 respectively, the ICC release read. Sehwag was a pivotal figure in the World Cup-winning campaign for India in 2011, and his record-breaking career spanned 14 years and over 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Sehwag scored a total of 23 Test centuries, scoring 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34 during his illustrious career – the fifth most by an India men’s player – with his highest score of 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008 the best of any Indian player ever. But it wasn’t just against the red-ball that Sehwag thrived, with the dynamic right-hander just as effective against the white-ball with an equally imposing record at ODI level. He totalled 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs for India and his 219 against the West Indies in Indore in 2011 remains the third-highest score achieved by any men’s player at ODI level.

On the other hand, Edulji became the first Indian female inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame thanks to a 17-year international playing career and her pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women’s cricket history. She played 54 matches for India over three different decades and made her mark as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner that netted more than 100 wickets for her country.

Many congratulations dear Viru for being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Truly one of his kind, Viru set up so many matches for us & redefined opening batting in Test cricket. Richly deserved. Also many congratulations to Diana Edulji & Aravinda De Silva for being inducted. pic.twitter.com/2KTUtZvHOb — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 13, 2023

Congratulations Viru brother for being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame !

Your inspirational cricketing carrer truly deserved this honour.

Love Always @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/VOdGKKUZ6T — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 13, 2023

A momentous day for Indian cricket as the swashbuckling maestro @virendersehwag and the trailblazing @DEdulji script history by being inducted into the @ICC Hall of Fame. Sehwag’s fearless and explosive batting enthralled fans worldwide, while Edulji’s pioneering contributions as… pic.twitter.com/nXFHgfdGMz — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 13, 2023

Well deserved! Many congratulations to the Nawab of Najafgarh for being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 👏👏@virendersehwag https://t.co/Unt3fSIZhv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to @virendersehwag 🙌🏻 🎊 A well deserved place in the ICC Hall of Fame. One of finest batsman of our country and an absolutely legendary opener with a fierce approach 🏏💥#Sehwag #ICCHallOfFame #CricketNews #pppedia pic.twitter.com/LkPpOlyCnH — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) November 13, 2023